Man allegedly assaults woman after she refuses to give him a ride to the store

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police state a man was jailed after he attacked a woman when she declined to give him a ride to the store in Middlesex Township.

On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a house on the 1700 block of West Trindle Road for a reported active domestic occurrence.

Upon their arrival, cops state they talked to the victim who informed them she had actually been arguing with her loved one, Zachary Kiner, when he attacked her after she declined to take him to the store.

The victim informed cops Kiner headbutted, strangled, and threatened her with damage while using pressure on her neck.

Police state the victim had indications of current physical injuries.

Kiner had actually run away the scene prior to cops showed up however was collared a brief time late by Carlisle Borough Police, according to officers.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison and is dealing with charges consisting of strangulation, terroristic dangers, and easy attack.

