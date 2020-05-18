Man accused of murdering parents at Joyner, north of Brisbane, arrested on Sydney highway | Australia news

A man accused of murdering his parents in Brisbane has actually been captured greater than 900 kilometres away on a Sydney highway.

Highway patrol police officers acting on knowledge quit as well as arrested the man on the M1 at Berowra in Sydney’s north borders at concerning 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Police had actually located the bodies of his parents four-and-a-half hrs previously when they mosted likely to a building at Joyner in Brisbane’s north.

The 31- year-old accused of the murders was arrested without occurrence on the M1.

He was billed under a Queensland apprehension warrant with 2 matters of murder (residential physical violence) as well as illegal usage of an automobile.

The auto was confiscated as well as was readied to go through forensic screening.

The man was rejected bond as well as was because of encounter the Parramatta regional court by means of video clip web link on Monday.

Queensland investigators were anticipated to take a trip to New South Wales to get his extradition.