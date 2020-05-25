Man accused of hugging two-year-old boy in shopping centre before trying to snatch him is charged

A 46- year-old man has actually been charged with trying to snatch a young child at a shopping centre in Newcastle.

Officers were called to the stores in Newcastle West on Sunday night complying with records a boy had actually been ordered.

NSW Police claim an unidentified man came close to a papa and also his two-year-old child inside the centre and also asked if he might chat to the kid.

A 46- year-old New South Wales man has actually been declined bond in the Newcastle Local Court (envisioned) after being charged with purportedly trying to snatch a two-year-old boy

He after that embraced the young child and also purportedly attempted to pull him away.

Police claim the boy’s 46- year-old papa drew him back from the man that after that ended up being hostile and also ongoing trying to get hold of the kid.

‘With aid from witnesses, the boy was returned to his papa and also the man was safeguarded till policemans got here,’ cops stated in a declaration on Monday.

Neither the boy neither his papa was literally harmed.

A 46- year-old man has actually considering that been charged with 2 matters of taking a youngster with intent to eliminate them from adult control and also 2 matters of usual attack.

The Fletcher man was declined bond and also will certainly show up before Newcastle Local Court.