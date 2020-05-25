Man accused of hugging two-year-old boy in shopping centre before trying to snatch him is charged

Man, 46, accused of hugging a two-year-old boy in a shopping centre before trying to snatch him from his daddy is charged over tried kidnapping
- New South Wales man charged over purportedly trying to snatch young boy
- It’s affirmed the man tried to abduct two-year-old boy in Newcastle West
- The man is accused of coming close to the young child in a shopping centre
A 46- year-old man has actually been charged with trying to snatch a young child at a shopping centre in Newcastle.
Officers were called to the stores in Newcastle West on Sunday night complying with records a boy had actually been ordered.
NSW Police claim an unidentified man came close to a papa and also his two-year-old child inside the centre and also asked if he might chat to the kid.
A 46- year-old New South Wales man has actually been declined bond in the Newcastle Local Court (envisioned) after being charged with purportedly trying to snatch a two-year-old boy
He after that embraced the young child and also purportedly attempted to pull him away.
Police claim the boy’s 46- year-old papa drew him back from the man that after that ended up being hostile and also ongoing trying to get hold of the kid.
‘With aid from witnesses, the boy was returned to his papa and also the man was safeguarded till policemans got here,’ cops stated in a declaration on Monday.
Neither the boy neither his papa was literally harmed.
A 46- year-old man has actually considering that been charged with 2 matters of taking a youngster with intent to eliminate them from adult control and also 2 matters of usual attack.
The Fletcher man was declined bond and also will certainly show up before Newcastle Local Court.
Police affirm the man came close to the two-year-old for a hug in a Newcastle West shopping centre for trying to pull him away (supply photo)
