Man accused of beating 75-year-old in Detroit nursing home pleads not guilty to assault and other charges

Jaden T. Hayden of Ypsilanti was billed with 2 matters of assault with intent to do fantastic physical injury, larceny in a structure and 2 matters of stealing/retaining an economic deal without permission, according to a press release from the Wayne Country Prosecutor’sOffice

.

Hayden’s apprehension and charges followed a video clip appeared of him assaulting the senior man– determined as as Norman Bledsoe– at Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit, cops claimed. Both were locals of the nursing home, though Hayden “is not a long-term resident of Westwood, but he was recently admitted for recovery and rehabilitation purposes on a temporary stay,” according to a declaration from the nursing home’s lawyers.

Video of the event programs Bledsoe being consistently punched and covered in blood. The suspect can be listened to stating, “Get the f*** off my bed” a number of times in the video clip after beating the sufferer.

Nursing home team listened to the event and helped Bledsoe, that was taken to the neighborhood medical facility for therapy after Hayden informed team Bledsoe had actually befalled of his bed, the launch claimed.