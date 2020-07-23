Man accidentally receives $3,500 Venmo payment, uses it to buy beer

Trevor Harwood, from Ionia, Mich., got cash from the payment app Venmo while on the golf course with his papa, WZZM 13 reports. Harwood supposedly didn’t acknowledge the name on the payment, either.

It ends up, the man who sent out the payment, Isaac Nowak, was attempting to buy a camper inUtah The man offering the camper was likewise called Trevor Harwood.

Nowak states that the Utah Harwood recommended sending out the payment through Venmo.

He informed WZZM 13 that understanding that he sent out the cash to the incorrect Trevor Harwood “was like instant nausea.”

It supposedly took Harwood (the Michigan variation) 7 hours to reply. As a joke, he used to refund the majority of the cash however stated that he desired to keep $20 to buy himself a case ofbeer Nowak supposedly concurred.

Harwood (the Michigan variation) informed the news outlet, “I had to put myself in his shoes. That’s a great deal of cash. It might have been his life cost savings or all he had. Deep down, I understood that [refunding the money] was the best thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Nowak is simply delighted that things exercised. “He had every right to simply keep the cash,” he said. “The method it wound up suggests there are excellent individuals on the planet.”