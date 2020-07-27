Man accidentally finds, buys late dad’s police car on Ebay

The sedan advised him of the car his dad Barrie utilized to provide high-performance driving guideline in for the Durham Constabulary, and it ends up that’s precisely what it was.

Scrolling through the images, he discovered expenditure sheets for gas and oil with his dad’s name and handwriting on them that were left in the car.

“That was it– you might have selected me up off the flooring after that! The last time I saw it remained in 2008 or 2009,” Barnett informed SWNS.

Barnett called the seller, a garage owner who lived 300 miles away inWells The man informed him that he had actually bought the non-running car a long time ago from a federal government lot and that he had actually invested his time in lockdown restoring it to roadworthy condition.

Barnett lost no time at all paying 9,000 pounds (approx. $11,500) to bring it back to Durham, 13 years after his dad’s death.

“It brought a lot of memories flooding back. It’s as if the car has come back home.”

