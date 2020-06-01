Man, 82, killed in attack by herd of cows in Yorkshire dales | UK news

A person has died after he was attacked by a herd of cows whereas strolling in the Yorkshire dales.

The man, 82, and his spouse, 78, from Pendle, in Lancashire, had been strolling in Ivescar, close to Ingleton, when the incident happened at about 1.45pm on Saturday, North Yorkshire police stated.

Although emergency providers have been known as, he was pronounced lifeless on the scene. His spouse was badly bruised and was taken to Royal Lancashire Infirmary by air ambulance.

A police spokeswoman stated: “An 82-year-old man, from Foulridge, Pendle, sadly died yesterday after being attacked by a herd of cows.

“Emergency services attended and sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

According to Yorkshire Live, a girl whose husband witnessed the attack has warned canine walkers on social media to “let their dogs go” if cows attack them as a result of they can run away, though it has not been confirmed by police that the couple have been strolling a canine.

Cows have been identified to attack each canine and people whereas defending their calves.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has beforehand recognized cows as essentially the most harmful animals in the UK as a result of quantity of accidents they’re concerned in yearly. Many deadly accidents contain farm staff, with canine walkers additionally liable to assaults.

Figures recorded by the HSE present that of the 18 members of the general public who died between 2000 and 2015 following an incident involving cattle, 17 have been accompanied by a canine.

In September final yr, a coroner urged consciousness of the risks cattle can pose to the general public after an 87-year-old girl was killed by cows at Linchmere Common, close to Chichester in West Sussex.