Man, 81, accused of killing 65-year-old relative in sadomasochistic love play, officials say

HOUSTON – An 81-year-old man is accused of killing a 65-year-old relative who died on December 2, 2019, from extreme head accidents he acquired the month earlier than, in accordance with courtroom data.

Alan Bischof, 81, was charged with aggravated assault of a member of the family, a second-degree felony.

Before 65-year-old Craig LaMell’s demise, he advised police he’d been strolling on a motorcycle path close to his residence in the 200 block of Delmar Street in southeast Houston when he was attacked and overwhelmed by three males, in accordance with courtroom data. But with no figuring out data, the case went chilly.

Then, in April, there was a break in the case after Bischof was laid off from his job at a serious oil firm, in accordance with courtroom data. Company officials discovered private emails on his workplace pc that exposed that he and LaMell had been lovers and had been participating in sadomasochistic love play when LaMell was injured, in accordance with courtroom data.

In one of the paperwork recovered from Bischof’s pc, he wrote “that he and LaMell had a sexual relationship, that they engaged in sadomasochistic behavior, and that leading up to and on the day of the initial assault, November 7, 2019, LaMell had requested Bischof to assault him,” according to court records.

The narrative goes on to say “Bischof did assault the decedent by punching him with his fists until a large cut opened up over the decedent’s eye which was bleeding profusely,” according to court records.

In the days leading up to LaMell’s death, Bischof allegedly wrote that he and LaMell agreed to the “mugging” story as a canopy for his or her “mutual attack plan,” in accordance with courtroom data.

When KPRC 2 contacted Bischof at his residence Monday, he mentioned he couldn’t speak in regards to the allegations.

Bischoff has been charged however not but arrested.

“It’s a little premature to being doing that right now,” he mentioned. “I have to be taken down to the bondsman. I have an attorney I’m going to be setting up. It’s going to be later this week or next week before I’m prepared to talk.”