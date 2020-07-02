Man, 72, arrested for pushing 86-year-old out of elevator saying he did it to protect against virus

A 72-year-old man has been arrested for pushing an 86-year-old out of an elevator in their Miami Beach complex, saying he did it to protect him and his wife against COVID-19.

Nachem Gross, 72, faces charges of aggravated battery of an elderly person after surveillance footage showed him shoving Gerald Steiglitz, 86, out of an elevator in the Portofino Tower condominium.

But Gross has defended his actions, claiming he was trying to protect himself from coronavirus good building’s rules around social distancing that allow only two people in the elevators at a time.

Surveillance footage of the incident, dated June 22, shows the elevator door opening and Steiglitz trying to enter.

Gross, who’s already inside with his wife, is seen supporting two fingers in what appears to be a gesture about the social distancing rules allowing only two people in the space at any given time.

Steiglitz, who like Gross is wearing a face mask, continues to make his way into the elevator and is shoved straight back by Gross.

Steiglitz is seen falling backwards off camera and Gross then steps out the lift after him.

The alleged victim said he still had a bruise on his upper thigh several days after the incident.

He told NBC Miami the 2 men have been friendly to each other prior to the altercation.

‘I saw him before in the building, in the swimming pool and the elevators. We always were friendly, hello, and that was it. But he could have said to me, ‘go down, take another one,’ said Steiglitz.

‘He just pushed me out. I’m perhaps not looking for financial reward. I’m perhaps not looking for anything.’

Gross turned himself in to Miami Beach Police at around 9a.m. Thursday to face the charges brought against him.

Footage from NBC Miami shows the elderly man arriving at Miami-Dade Corrections Center in the rear of a police cruiser where he was booked.

He has since posted bond and was launched.

Gross’s defense attorney Michael Grieco is calling for the charges against him to be dropped, saying it was a ‘stand your ground’ case where in fact the elderly man was protecting himself and his wife from the risks of contracting coronavirus.

Grieco said the condo association where the two men live had recently ordered that a maximum of two people can ride the elevator at a time to limit the spread of the life-threatening virus.

Miami-Dade County doesn’t have any specific emergency orders around the number of individuals who can occupy elevators at once and has left it up to individual facilities to set rules.

Grieco also said both Gross and his wife have pre-existing health problems which make them especially susceptible to the virus.

‘Law enforcement made an enormous mistake today by arresting someone for essentially protecting himself. In this world of COVID, every individual right now is really a loaded weapon,’ Grieco told NBC Miami.

Gross’s attorney also blasted police force for bringing the elderly man into a jail – surroundings which are known to be hotbeds for COVID-19 due to their cramped conditions.

‘The decision to arrest Mr. Gross is ridiculous. It’s positively a ridiculous decision to make,’ said Grieco.

‘They decide to put handcuffs on a 72-year-old man who’s already got health problems, and put him in the Miami-Dade jail. It is a terrible decision. It’s beyond bad optics. What happens if my client gets sick?’

Fears are mounting that Florida is on course to get to be the new virus epicenter as daily infections have surged to record high levels in recent weeks.

The state’s health department on Thursday recorded 10,109 daily cases – marking just one more single-day record and pushing it’s total confirmed cases to 169,106.

Miami-Dade County also reported another 2,304 cases, taking its total to 40,265 – the best tally of any county in their state.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he is mandating a countywide curfew starting Friday in desperate efforts to slow the burgeoning outbreak.

The curfew will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will carry on indefinitely.

Gimenez also expanded the order on face masks in public, mandating that people must now put them on outdoors even though social distancing can be maintained.

Coronavirus cases are surging over the US with a record 52,000 new COVID-19 being reported within the last few 24 hours alone, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.