Man, 49, is arrested over the deaths of four police officers killed in horror truck crash 

A man has actually been arrested over the deaths of four Victorian police officers who were killed in a horror truck crash.

Victoria Police captured the 49- years of age man from Frankston, southeast Melbourne, in Lyndhurst on Saturday early morning. (************ ) (************* ). (************** ).

The four police officers passed away while seizing a Porsche on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway near Kew on April22

Lynnette Taylor, Kevin King, Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney were killed on responsibility after the chauffeur of the Porsche, Richard Pusey had actually been pulled over for supposedly speeding.

More to come