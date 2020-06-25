Man, 45, drowns rescuing friend’s son, 8, from Michigan river

A Michigan man has been hailed as a hero after drowning within the St Joseph River whereas rescuing a friend’s eight-year-old son final week.

The lethal incident passed off final Friday night in Berrien County, Michigan. The physique of Matthew Kihlstrand, 45, was recovered from the river on Sunday.

An post-mortem decided that Kihlstrand, of Baroda, died of unintentional drowning after pulling the eight-year-old struggling within the water to security.

Hero: Matthew Kihlstrand, 45 (left), drowned in a Michigan river on Friday after rescuing his friend’s son, eight-year-old Levi (proper)

Kihlstrand and one other grownup had been on a pontoon boat on the St Joseph River (pictured) with three youngsters when Levi started struggling within the water

The kid’s father, Kyle McCallum, on Wednesday night time posted a touching tribute to Kihlstrand on Facebook, expressing his gratitude for his friend’s selfless act.

‘This is the face of a hero,’ he wrote. ‘Matthew Kihlstrand died saving my son from drowning. His final moments had been submerged beneath the St. Joseph River, pulling my son up and pushing him above water the place two different heroes, Cameron and Austin, helped my son get to security.

‘I hate the truth that I can’t thank him for what he did, however I might help maintain his reminiscence alive. I by no means actually thought I’d ever expertise one thing like this, however I did. It can occur. Cherish your family members and actually respect the time you get with them. Thank you Matthew, Austin, Cameron and God!’

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Kihlstrand and one other grownup had been on a pontoon boat with three youngsters when McCallum’s son, Levi, who was swimming within the river, started struggling.

Based on the accounts of witnesses, the boy, who was not carrying a life vest, misplaced his steadiness within the water from waves of jet skies and was swept by the present down the river.

According to witness accounts, Kihlstrand jumped within the water to avoid wasting Levi, however then discovered himself struggling in opposition to the swift, chilly present

Levi’s father posted this touching tribute honoring his good friend for his selfless act

Kihlstrand, whom the mom described as an in depth household good friend, jumped into the river with no second’s hesitation to rescue Levi.

‘From what Levi had informed me, they had been each beneath the water and Matt grabbed him and pushed him so exhausting and much “out of the deep,”’ wrote Brittani Evett in a prolonged Facebook publish.

Two males from Indiana named Cameron and Austin who had been tenting within the space heard cries for assist and swam throughout the river to attempt to rescue Levi and Kihlstrand.

Levi’s dad thanked Kihlstrand and two different bystanders who bravely jumped within the water

One of the boys, in keeping with Evett’s account, positioned Levi on his again and obtained him to shore whereas braving a swift, chilly present.

His good friend dove a number of instances to find Kihlstrand, who had gone beneath, however couldn’t discover him.

‘Matt died saving my son…… he didn’t even hesitate,’ the mom wrote. ‘He is a hero, I wish to scream this to your entire world!!! he was such a superb, type, and selfless man. I want he had by no means drown [sic], I want each of them survived.

‘No quantity of phrases can specific my gratitude and my grieving ache I’ve endured throughout nowadays since this horrible tragedy. I can by no means repay or hug Matt for what he did and endured, however I pray to him and have been thanking him non cease.’

Levi’s mom detailed the occasions of Friday on this prolonged standing replace, which paid tribute to Kihlstrand and two different males who helped with the rescue

Kihlstrand, who labored in gross sales, is survived by his mother and father and siblings. He is pictured above along with his beloved canine, Murphy

Evett additionally profusely thanked the 2 Indiana males who, regardless of being full strangers, risked their lives to rescue her son and attempt to save Kihlstrand.

‘I’ve spoken to them on the telephone and doubtless mentioned thanks 1,000,000 instances But that doesn’t look like sufficient, they saved my son,’ she wrote. ‘He is alive due to three hero’s [sic], one who won’t ever be forgotten.’

According to his obituary, Kihlstrand was born and bred in Michigan, and earned a Bachelor’s diploma in prison justice from Western Michigan University.

He spent most of his profession within the hospitality trade, earlier than switching gears and discovering work in gross sales within the building trade.

‘He was recognized for his generosity and he gave no matter he may to whoever was in want,’ the obituary learn. ‘He was an ideal good friend, a form spirit, and had an unmatched appreciation for folks. Though his time was shorter than we hoped, we have a good time his spirit and selfless heroic actions that saved the life of a kid.’

Kihlstrand is survived by his mother and father, two siblings and nieces and nephews.