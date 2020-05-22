Man, 36, is charged with murder of beautician, 32, who was stabbed to death in front of her daughter

Andrew Wadsworth (pictured), 36, from Wigan is due to seem at Manchester Magistrates’ Court immediately after allegedly killing Melissa Belshaw at her residence in Wigan

A cage-fighter has been charged with the murder of a beautician who was stabbed to death in front of her 13-year-old daughter.

Andrew Wadsworth, 36, from Wigan is due to seem at Manchester Magistrates’ Court immediately after allegedly killing Melissa Belshaw at her residence in Wigan on Wednesday.

He is additionally accused of tried murder, threats to kill, threatening an individual with a knife and assaulting two law enforcement officials.

Greater Manchester Police revealed final evening that two males tried to cease the assault in Upholland Road.

One of the boys, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital after being stabbed and is in a secure situation.

The sufferer’s daughter, who witnessed the assault, rang the emergency providers to increase the alarm.

Superintendent Chris Bridge praised the ‘excessive bravery’ of the 2 members of the general public who intervened.

It is understood the defendant and Ms Belshaw, who has not but been formally recognized by police, have been recognized to one another.

Mr Bridge mentioned he wished to reassure the neighborhood it was an remoted incident and there was no wider risk.

It comes after Ms Belshaw’s mom Jean Mulvaney branded the killer a ‘monster’, including she had misplaced the ‘most essential individual’ in her life.

She mentioned if she didn’t even have two sons she would have taken her personal life ‘to be with Melissa’.

Officers discovered Ms Belshaw with ‘catastrophic’ accidents, however regardless of the efforts of paramedics, pronounced her useless on the scene.

Speaking of her daughter, Ms Mulvaney advised the Sun: ‘She was a wonderful little one and a very powerful individual in my life.

‘Now some monster has taken her away from me. My two sons – Lee and Nathan – are distraught. If it wasn’t for them I would not be right here now I’d be with Melissa.’

The mom added she hoped ‘we get some justice now’ as she revealed Ms Belshaw had deliberate to open her personal magnificence store.

Speaking on Thursday, Superintendent Chris Bridge praised Ms Belshaw’s daughter for her actions in calling the police.

He advised the MeN:’This woman’s 13-year-old daughter was current on the time. As a consequence of her contacting police, we have been ready to attend and arrest this man.

‘I can not probably picture what this lady is going by. It should [have been] an horrendous expertise.’

Neighbour Adam Rawlings, 22, mentioned he noticed a person breaking glass on the door of Ms Belshaw’s residence utilizing a golf membership whereas the mom could possibly be heard screaming.

He advised the Sun: ‘I heard these loud noises and after I appeared I may see [a man] was smashing the glass on the door with the golf membership.

‘The woman got here out of her home and moved up the highway and I heard her daughter shouting, ‘Call the police.’

‘It was like there was a scream for each blow and it went on for about two minutes – it was completely horrible.’

Another neighbour, Chris Parr, 35, earlier mentioned the sufferer’s daughter ran exterior calling for assist following the incident.

Ms Belshaw’s stepmother Lisa Belshaw paid tribute to the mother-of-one. She mentioned the beautician would ‘do something’ for her teenage daughter.

She added: ‘She was beautiful. She is going to be so sadly missed. I obtained a telephone name saying a person had gone into her home and stabbed her. I had no concept she had died till I learn it on Facebook.’

Close good friend Leanne Fairhurst described Ms Belshaw as ‘caring and wonderful’.

‘She had a very good coronary heart,’ she added. ‘She was so outgoing and was all the time smiling and liked a very good time. When we used to go events, Melissa was all the time the one attempting make everyone giggle.’

Ms Fairhurst mentioned she was nonetheless in shock on the information of her good friend’s death.

She added: ‘Someone advised me what had occurred and I didn’t imagine it so I rang her, however her telephone was off. I simply broke down in tears after I discovered. I’ve misplaced a very good good friend and I’m going to miss her a lot.’

Forensics have been on the scene in Wigan on Wednesday afternoon after Belshaw was discovered with ‘catastrophic’ accidents, however was unable to be saved by paramedics

Police are persevering with to examine after the assault, which additionally noticed a person in his 40s injured

A scene stays in place in Upholland Road whereas investigation work is carried out.

One witness, who has requested not to be named, mentioned he noticed two males preventing subsequent to the One Stop store, close to the junction with Crank Road.

He added: ‘They each fell into the center of the highway. I had to swerve round them.

‘The man on prime appeared to be attempting to stab the person on the ground with a big knife. By the time I had handed police have been on the scene.’

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels mentioned: ‘Firstly our ideas are with the girl’s family members after this positively tragic incident.

‘We will supply them full assist and do all that we will to present them with a lot deserved solutions.

‘Our ideas additionally stay with the person who is at present in hospital and receiving remedy. Our specifically educated officers will proceed to assist his household at this troublesome time.

Officers yesterday arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of murder and tried murder

‘Clearly this investigation is in its very early levels and we’re working to be sure that we comply with each line of enquiry.

‘We perceive that this information will doubtless trigger concern among the many area people however I would really like to stress that at this stage we do imagine this to be an remoted incident.

‘There will likely be a better police presence in the world and I’d encourage anybody with any considerations to please converse to these officers who are there to supply assist and assist.

‘I’d additionally urge anybody with data to please get in contact with us as even the smallest element may progress our investigation considerably.’

Anyone with data ought to name 101 quoting incident quantity 1981 of 20/05/20. Reports may also be made to the unbiased charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.