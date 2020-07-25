Man, 36, is charged with murder after a 39-year-old man was shot dead in Geelong 

A man has actually been charged over a deadly shooting at a house near Geelong previously this month.

Emergency services were called after reports of a weapon being fired at a Corio residential or commercial property at 4.50 am on July 4.

The victim, a 39- year-old man, was hurried to medical facility with upper body injuries however later on passed away.

A Corio man, 36, has actually been charged with murder and will deal with Geelong Magistrates Court on Monday.

It comes as a 24- year-old was charged on Friday night over the death of a homeless man in South Melbourne last month.

The Tarneit man was charged with murder after the 35- year-old victim was discovered with several injuries outside a Dorcas Street residential or commercial property on June 26.