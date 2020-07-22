Man, 36, arrested for Penn State rapes between 2010 and 2017

Jeffrey Fields, 36, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault in connection to four rapes of Penn State students going back a decade

A 36-year-old man has been charged with raping four female Penn State students over several years beginning a decade ago, and police said DNA was used to identify him as a suspect.

Police said genealogical tools also helped lead them to Jeffrey Fields, who worked in State College during the time of the attacks.

Fields was arrested on Tuesday on counts of rape, sexual assault, involuntary deviate intercourse and other offenses and jailed without bail.

The rapes took place between August 2010 and July 2017 in outdoor locations near campus.

Police wrote in a charging document cited by Centre Daily Times that the attacks followed the same pattern, where the assailant would accost a young woman, either 19 or 20 years old, who was highly intoxicated and walking alone after midnight or before dawn.

Three of the victims reported that their rapist pushed them either into trees or bushes, or dragged them behind a building.

One woman accused the attacker of beating her until she became unconscious, leaving her battered and bruised.

Another asked a nurse and officer ‘how someone could have done these things to her, and kept doing them, when she was pleading with him so much to stop,’ the affidavit said.

Scroll down for video

Police used genetic genealogy screening to match the DNA of a suspect in four rapes that occurred between 2010-2017 to his family members, leading them to Fields

The sexual assaults occurred near the Penn State campus in State College, Pennsylvania

The first rape occurred on August 22, 2010, followed by attacks in January and April 2011. Following a six-year hiatus, the predator struck again on July 16, 2017, raping a 19-year-old student.

According to the State College Police, in each of the cases DNA was collected during rape examinations.

Those DNA samples were submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab, which linked all four rapes to a single unknown suspect.

During the investigation, police used genetic genealogy screening to match the perpetrator’s DNA to his family members, eventually leading them to Fields.

Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said in a statement that Fields’ DNA match was a ‘statistical certainty.’

Fields was arraigned on Tuesday and denied bond. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 29.