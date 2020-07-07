Man, 34, ‘shoots wife’s lover, 51, after catching them in bed’

An Indiana man has been charged with shooting and critically injuring his newly-estranged wife’s lover after choosing the amorous pair in bed together.

On Thursday night, officers with the Marion Police Department taken care of immediately a home in the 500 block of East Highland Avenue, where they were met by 34-year-old Robert Beck.

According to police, Beck informed the officers that he had shot somebody and was the one who called 911 to report the shooting.

Upon entering the home, police found the victim, identified as 51-year-old Brian Eccles, suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm.

Robert Beck has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly shooting Brian Eccles after choosing the man in bed together with his wife at the couple’s home in the 500 block of East Highland Avenue in Marion, Indiana (block pictured)

Beck’s wife, Jodi Beck, 35, and the couple’s two children, ages 7 and 11, were also present inside the home at the time of the incident.

Responding officers administered medical to Eccles until paramedics arrived and transported him to Marion General Hospital. He was later airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne in critical condition.

During the investigation, police learned that Robert and Jodi Becks had separated earlier in the day.

The jilted husband had left the couple’s home, then came back later to get Eccles in the bedroom together with his estranged wife.

Beck who had left his home earlier came back to find Eccles in a bedroom together with his wife.

‘A confrontation occurred and Beck shot Eccles with a .380 caliber handgun,’ in accordance with a pr release from law enforcement.

Officers on the scene recovered the weapon and arrested Beck on a charge of felony aggravated battery. His bond was set at $30,005.