Man, 32, dies after getting trapped inside water slide pipe at Arizona aquatic center

A 32-year-old man passed away after being trapped for hours inside a water slide pipe at an aquatic center in Arizona, cops stated.

A policeman patrolling the location near the Eldorado Aquatic and Fitness Center in Scottsdale heard what he thought to be faint calls for assistance at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

A 32-year-old short-term man was discovered dead at a Scottsdale physical fitness center on Monday. KPNX

After a substantial search, officers identified the calls were originating from inside the locked aquatic center, Scottsdale cops stated in a press release.

Police stated the man had actually gotten in the center by climbing up over a fence and after that crawled inside of a big round steel center assistance for the water slide, where he ended up being stuck.

Officers and firemens had actually restricted interaction with the man prior to he ended up being unresponsive and passed away, cops stated.

It then took a number of hours to take apart the structure to recuperate his body.

The man has actually been determined, however his name is being kept pending alert of survivors.

The examination is continuous. The center includes a 13-lane swimming pool, 4 diving boards, 2 big water slides, a big play swimming pool, a water play area and a physical fitness center, according to its website.

Calls to the aquatic center went unanswered Monday.