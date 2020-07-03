Pictured: Woman, 59, found stabbed to death in London home on her behalf birthday as 31-year-old man is charged with murder
- Dawn Bennett, 58, suffered fatal stab wounds to her chest on June 10
- Officers were called to a property in Lewisham Way in Lewisham, south London
- They found Ms Bennett with serious injuries and rushed her to hospital
- She died in hospital six days later on June 16, your day of her 59th birthday
Police have unveiled the identity of a female who died from fatal stab wounds on her 59th birthday in south London.
Dawn Bennett, 58, was found with stab wounds to her chest on June 10 at her home in Lewisham.
Ms Bennett was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service but on June 16, the day she turned 59.
Metropolitian Police have identified a woman who died from fatal stab wounds following an attack in Lewisham as Dawn Bennett (pictured)
A Metropolitan police statement read: ‘A murder investigation premiered after Dawn died in hospital on Tuesday 16 June, from her injuries sustained in the incident.
‘Officers were initially alerted to welfare concerns for the occupant of an address on Lewisham Way, Lewisham, on Wednesday, 10 June, at about 21:00hrs.
‘They attended the address a short while later and found a female suffering from stab wounds.
‘A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was an incised wound to the chest.’
Officers were called to Ms Bennett’s home on Lewisham Way in Lewisham, south London where they found the victim suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder
A 31-year-old man was arrested on your day of the offence on suspicion of attempted murder. He was charged on Friday at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and certainly will appear at the Old Bailey on July 10.
The man under consideration has been remanded in custody because the day of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7081/10Jun, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
|#
|NAME
|AGE
|DATE
|INCIDENT TIME
|STREET
|LOCATION
|1
|William Algar
|53
|Jan-03
|4.57pm
|Nowell Road
|Barnes
|2
|Takieddine Boudhane
|30
|Jan-03
|6.50pm
|Charteris Road
|Finsbury Park
|3
|Krasimir Kartikov
|60
|Jan-13
|8.50am
|Whitehorse Road
|Croydon
|4
|Harinder Kumar
|22
|Jan-19
|7.38pm
|Elmstead Road
|Seven Kings
|5
|Narinder Singh
|26
|Jan-19
|7.38pm
|Elmstead Road
|Seven Kings
|6
|Baljit Singh
|34
|Jan-19
|7.38pm
|Elmstead Road
|Seven Kings
|7
|Tahereh Pirali-Dashti
|40
|Jan-20
|11.50am
|Henlys Corner
|Barnet
|8
|Beverley Denahy
|61
|Jan-22
|11.35pm
|Waverley Avenue
|Chingford
|9
|Unnamed man
|60s
|Jan-24
|11.29pm
|Mount Pleasant Lane
|Clapton
|10
|Louis Johnson
|16
|Jan-27
|4.45pm
|East Croydon station
|Croydon
|11
|Eraj Seifi
|46
|Jan-29
|2.44pm
|Bravington Road
|Queens Park
|12
|Unnamed man
|33
|Feb-12
|3.20pm
|High Road
|North Finchley
|13
|James Dowdell
|54
|Feb-17
|6.50pm
|St Marks Grove
|Chelsea
|14
|Sundeep Ghuman
|36
|Feb-18
|8.00pm
|HMP Belmarsh
|Thamesmead
|15
|Lennox Nigel Alcendor
|42
|Feb-21
|6.45am
|Anson Road
|Cricklewood
|16
|Li-Qing Wang
|35
|Feb-25
|11.52am
|Magnolia Close
|Waltham Forest
|17
|Tyler Roye
|24
|Feb-26
|0.15am
|Stroud Green Way
|Croydon
|18
|Archie Beston
|19
|Feb-29
|3.40am
|Wood Street
|Kingston
|19
|Asante Campbell
|24
|Feb-29
|9.00pm
|Parson Street
|Hendon
|20
|Shanur Ahmed
|16
|Mar-03
|8.38am
|Atlantis Avenue
|Newham
|21
|Ricardo Fuller
|24
|Mar-07
|5.05am
|Ilford High Road
|Ilford
|22
|Vanita Nowell
|68
|Mar-08
|6.30am
|Blakes Road
|Southwark
|23
|Damani Mauge
|17
|Mar-08
|8.30pm
|Whitehorse Lane
|Croydon
|24
|Cameron Murfitt
|18
|Mar-15
|3.30pm
|Woolwich Common
|Greenwich
|25
|Tracey Kidd
|57
|Mar-17
|4.45pm
|Charnwood Street
|Hackney
|26
|Shadika Mohsin Patel
|40
|Mar-19
|12.45am
|Barking Road
|Newham
|27
|Abdullahi Mahmoud
|29
|Mar-19
|4.35pm
|Hertford Road
|Enfield
|28
|Stefan Melnyk
|54
|Mar-22
|12.50pm
|Salisbury Street
|Acton
|29
|Kelly Stewart
|41
|Mar-26
|3.09pm
|Barking Road
|Barking
|30
|Tomas Macionis
|35
|Mar-31
|10.55pm
|Alexandra Road
|Walthamstow
|31
|Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi
|56
|Apr-01
|4.00pm
|Dorset Road
|Stockwell
|32
|Edgar Aguilera Daza
|59
|Apr-01
|4.00pm
|Dorset Road
|Stockwell
|33
|Maryan Ismail
|57
|Apr-06
|6.04pm
|Plevna Road
|Edmonton
|34
|Ralph Gibson
|42
|Apr-15
|5.35pm
|Huntingfield Road
|Putney
|35
|Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons
|26
|Apr-16
|2.15am
|Alric Avenue
|Brent
|36
|Mark Baker
|62
|Apr-19
|11.57pm
|Peacock Close
|Walthamstow
|37
|Jay John
|27
|Apr-25
|12.25pm
|Trinity Close
|Hackney
|38
|Baljit Singh
|37
|Apr-25
|10.56pm
|Station Road
|Hayes
|39
|Pavinya Nithiyakumar
|1
|Apr-26
|5.30pm
|Aldborough Road North
|Ilford
|40
|Nigish Nithiyakumar
|3
|Apr-26
|5.30pm
|Aldborough Road North
|Ilford
|41
|David Gomoh
|24
|Apr-26
|10.25pm
|Freemasons Road
|Newham
|42
|Anthony Rooks
|79
|May-04
|7.20pm
|Dalmeny Road
|Holloway
|43
|Yonas Haile
|32
|May-05
|7.50pm
|Fulham Palace Road
|Hammersmith
|44
|Francois Kablan
|19
|May-13
|5.28pm
|Great Dover Street
|Southwark
|45
|Jemal Ebrahim
|23
|May-13
|8.13pm
|Russell Road
|Haringey
|46
|Chad Gordon
|27
|May-18
|8.22pm
|Wiltshire Gardens
|Haringey
|47
|Oluwamayowa Adeymi
|21
|Jun-05
|11.30pm
|Brackenfield Close
|Hackney
|48
|Nicole Smallman
|27
|Jun-07
|1.08pm
|Slough Lane
|Wembley
|49
|Bibaa Henry
|46
|Jun-07
|1.08pm
|Slough Lane
|Wembley
|50
|Alexander Kareem
|20
|Jun-08
|0.40am
|Askew Road
|Shepherd’s Bush
|51
|Dawn Bennett
|58
|Jun-10
|9.00pm
|Lewisham Way
|Lewisham
|52
|Mihai Gae
|48
|Jun-13
|11.58pm
|Waldegrave Road
|Hornsey
|53
|Kyle Kelson
|25
|Jun-19
|1.12am
|Brocks Drive
|North Cheam
|54
|Wayne Hoskyns
|41
|Jun-19
|4.18pm
|The Parade
|Bexley
|55
|Steve Morrison
|30
|Jun-23
|8.00pm
|Epping Road
|Epping
|56
|Sayagi Sivanantham
|5
|Jun-30
|4.00pm
|Monarch Parade
|Mitcham
