Pictured: Woman, 59, found stabbed to death in London home on her behalf birthday as 31-year-old man is charged with murder

  • Dawn Bennett, 58, suffered fatal stab wounds to her chest on June 10
  • Officers were called to a property in Lewisham Way in Lewisham, south London
  • They found Ms Bennett with serious injuries and rushed her to hospital
  • She died in hospital six days later on June 16, your day of her 59th birthday

Police have unveiled the identity of a female who died from fatal stab wounds on her 59th birthday in south London. 

Dawn Bennett, 58, was found with stab wounds to her chest on June 10 at her home in Lewisham.

Ms Bennett was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service but on June 16, the day she turned 59.

Metropolitian Police have identified a woman who died from fatal stab wounds following an attack in Lewisham as Dawn Bennett (pictured)

A Metropolitan police statement read: ‘A murder investigation premiered after Dawn died in hospital on Tuesday 16 June, from her injuries sustained in the incident.

‘Officers were initially alerted to welfare concerns for the occupant of an address on Lewisham Way, Lewisham, on Wednesday, 10 June, at about 21:00hrs.

‘They attended the address a short while later and found a female suffering from stab wounds. 

‘A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was an incised wound to the chest.’

Officers were called to Ms Bennett's home on Lewisham Way in Lewisham, south London where they found the victim suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder

 A 31-year-old man was arrested on your day of the offence on suspicion of attempted murder. He was charged on Friday at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and certainly will appear at the Old Bailey on July 10. 

The man under consideration has been remanded in custody because the day of the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting reference CAD 7081/10Jun, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. 

WHERE THE 54 MURDERS IN LONDON THROUGHOUT 2020 HAVE ALREADY BEEN COMMITTED
#NAMEAGEDATEINCIDENT TIMESTREETLOCATION
1William Algar53Jan-034.57pmNowell RoadBarnes
2Takieddine Boudhane30Jan-036.50pmCharteris RoadFinsbury Park
3Krasimir Kartikov60Jan-138.50amWhitehorse RoadCroydon
4Harinder Kumar22Jan-197.38pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
5Narinder Singh26Jan-197.38pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
6Baljit Singh34Jan-197.38pmElmstead RoadSeven Kings
7Tahereh Pirali-Dashti40Jan-2011.50amHenlys CornerBarnet
8Beverley Denahy61Jan-2211.35pmWaverley AvenueChingford
9Unnamed man60sJan-2411.29pmMount Pleasant LaneClapton
10Louis Johnson16Jan-274.45pmEast Croydon stationCroydon
11Eraj Seifi46Jan-292.44pmBravington RoadQueens Park
12Unnamed man33Feb-123.20pmHigh RoadNorth Finchley
13James Dowdell54Feb-176.50pmSt Marks GroveChelsea
14Sundeep Ghuman36Feb-188.00pmHMP BelmarshThamesmead
15Lennox Nigel Alcendor42Feb-216.45amAnson RoadCricklewood
16Li-Qing Wang35Feb-2511.52amMagnolia CloseWaltham Forest
17Tyler Roye24Feb-260.15amStroud Green WayCroydon
18Archie Beston19Feb-293.40amWood StreetKingston
19Asante Campbell24Feb-299.00pmParson StreetHendon
20Shanur Ahmed16Mar-038.38amAtlantis AvenueNewham
21Ricardo Fuller24Mar-075.05amIlford High RoadIlford
22Vanita Nowell68Mar-086.30amBlakes RoadSouthwark
23Damani Mauge17Mar-088.30pmWhitehorse LaneCroydon
24Cameron Murfitt18Mar-153.30pmWoolwich CommonGreenwich
25Tracey Kidd57Mar-174.45pmCharnwood StreetHackney
26Shadika Mohsin Patel40Mar-1912.45amBarking RoadNewham
27Abdullahi Mahmoud29Mar-194.35pmHertford RoadEnfield
28Stefan Melnyk54Mar-2212.50pmSalisbury StreetActon
29Kelly Stewart41Mar-263.09pmBarking RoadBarking
30Tomas Macionis35Mar-3110.55pmAlexandra RoadWalthamstow
31Sonia Teresa Burton Calvi56Apr-014.00pmDorset RoadStockwell
32Edgar Aguilera Daza59Apr-014.00pmDorset RoadStockwell
33Maryan Ismail57Apr-066.04pmPlevna RoadEdmonton
34Ralph Gibson42Apr-155.35pmHuntingfield RoadPutney
35Denise Michelle Keane-Barnett-Simmons26Apr-162.15amAlric AvenueBrent
36Mark Baker62Apr-1911.57pmPeacock CloseWalthamstow
37Jay John27Apr-2512.25pmTrinity CloseHackney
38Baljit Singh37Apr-2510.56pmStation RoadHayes
39Pavinya Nithiyakumar1Apr-265.30pmAldborough Road NorthIlford
40Nigish Nithiyakumar3Apr-265.30pmAldborough Road NorthIlford
41David Gomoh24Apr-2610.25pmFreemasons RoadNewham
42Anthony Rooks79May-047.20pmDalmeny RoadHolloway
43Yonas Haile32May-057.50pmFulham Palace RoadHammersmith
44Francois Kablan19May-135.28pmGreat Dover StreetSouthwark
45Jemal Ebrahim23May-138.13pmRussell RoadHaringey
46Chad Gordon27May-188.22pmWiltshire GardensHaringey
47 Oluwamayowa Adeymi 21 Jun-05 11.30pm Brackenfield Close Hackney 
48Nicole Smallman  27Jun-071.08pm Slough Lane Wembley
49 Bibaa Henry 46 Jun-07 1.08pm Slough Lane Wembley 
50 Alexander Kareem 20 Jun-08 0.40am Askew Road Shepherd’s Bush 
51 Dawn Bennett 58 Jun-10 9.00pm Lewisham Way Lewisham 
52 Mihai Gae 48 Jun-13 11.58pm Waldegrave Road Hornsey 
53 Kyle Kelson 25  Jun-19 1.12am Brocks Drive North Cheam 
54 Wayne Hoskyns41 Jun-19 4.18pm The Parade Bexley 
55 Steve Morrison 30 Jun-23 8.00pm Epping Road Epping 
56 Sayagi Sivanantham Jun-30 4.00pm Monarch Parade Mitcham 

