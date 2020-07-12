Man, 30, is stabbed to death and another is injured in south London knife attack 

A 30-year-old man has been knifed to death in south-east London fleetingly before an additional man, 26, took himself for hospital with stab wounds.

Police rushed to Kennington, south east London, where they found a man – who have not yet been formally identified – stabbed at around 10pm yesterday evening.

Despite the paramedics’ best efforts, he was tragically pronounced dead at the scene on the Black Prince Estate.

That same night, another man, 26, took himself to hospital to get treatment for stab injuries that police believe he received during the same attack.

A 30-year-old man has been knifed to death in south-east London as an additional man, 26, takes himself for hospital for stab injuries. Pictured: Police at the scene

His injuries weren’t life threatening.

The deceased’s next of kin has been informed of his death but police have yet to formally identify the victim.

DCI Whellams, the officer in charged of the investigation, said: ‘A man has lost his life and a household has been left enduring unimaginable grief because of the callous use of a knife to inflict fatal injuries.

‘Officers who have been called to the incident and then paramedics worked to save yourself him, but tragically that he died at the scene.

‘I will do all I can to get justice for this family, and, along side colleagues from my homicide teams, I am going to use every available tactic to find whoever is responsible for this terrible attack.

‘Our investigation is at an early on stage, but we are already building a picture of what happened.’

Police rushed to Kennington, south east London, (the scene, pictured) where they found a man enduring stab wounds at around 10pm last night

Officers haven’t made any arrests and are requesting witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

He added: ‘I would urge any witnesses that have yet to speak to police to call my officers or contact Crimestoppers anonymously to share what they know.

‘Officers from the Met’s Central South Command are supporting the investigation, and you will see additional patrols in and around the estate and the Kennington area.

‘I ask residents to consult with those officers to let them know anything they know about this incident or maybe more broadly about criminals who’re active in the area.’

Despite the paramedics’ best efforts, the was tragically pronounced dead at the scene on the Black Prince Estate (police at scene, pictured)

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘A murder investigation has been launched following death of a man in Lambeth.

‘Police were called soon after 2200hrs on Saturday, July 11, to a man stabbed on the Black Prince Estate in Kennington, SE11.

‘Officers attended along side London Ambulance Service and found a 30-year-old man suffering stab injuries. Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘The man’s next of kin have already been informed. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

‘A small amount of time later, a 26-year-old man presented himself at hospital suffering stab injuries, believed to have already been sustained in the same incident. These have already been assessed as not deadly.’