Man, 29, charged with murder of Hampshire teenager Louise Smith | UK news

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith, who disappeared on VE Day. Hampshire police stated Shane Lee Mays, of Havant, has been remanded in custody and can seem at Portsmouth magistrates court docket on Friday.

The teenager was final seen alive within the Leigh Park space of Havant at noon on 8 May. Her physique was present in close by woodland at Havant Thicket on 21 May. She was described by a household good friend as a “lovely girl with a heart of gold”.

A 29-year-old girl, who was arrested on suspicion of helping an offender in connection with the investigation, has been launched on bail, police stated.