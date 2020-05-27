Man, 29, arrested over Louise Smith murder

A 29- year-old man has actually been arrested on uncertainty of the murder of 16- year-old Louise Smith, according to Hampshire authorities.

Her body was uncovered in timberland in Havant Thicket last Thursday, around a mile-and-a-half from her residence in Havnt, Hants.

An agent for Hampshire Constabulary claimed: “The 29- year-old man has actually been arrested on uncertainty of murder, as well as the 29- year-old lady arrested on uncertainty of aiding a culprit. They continue to be captive right now.

“Both were previously arrested on suspicion of kidnap on May 14 and had been released on bail.”

Louise’s last reported discovery was around noontime on May 8 on Somborne Drive, simply 5 mins stroll from her residence.

It is comprehended she might have been heading to a skatepark 3 miles away in neighboring Emsworth, as well as had actually informed pals she would certainly be back later on.

Since after that police officers have actually been combing the city consisting of timberland as well as a close-by lake.