Man, 29, appears in court charged with murder of 16-year-old Louise Smith 

A person at this time appeared in court charged with murdering teenager Louise Smith, who had been staying with him in the times earlier than her dying.

Shane Mays, 29, spoke solely to verify his title and handle as he appeared in the dock for the primary time this morning.

The defendant, whose spouse Cjay Mays is considered Louise’s cousin, had been arrested for kidnap however was rearrested on suspicion of murder after which charged on Thursday evening.

On his indictment, learn to the court, it states Mays is accused of murdering Louise in Havant, Hants, on May 8 – the identical day she went lacking.

His spouse, additionally 29, was additionally initially arrested for kidnap however was rearrested on suspicion of helping an offender. She was final evening launched on bail.

Shane Mays, 29, (proper) has been charged with Louise’s murder. His spouse Chazlynn Jayne (CJ) Mays (left) has been arrested on suspicion of helping an offender and has been launched on bail

A 29-year-old man who teenager Louise Smith (pictured) was staying with in the times earlier than she disappeared was tonight charged with her murder

In a two-minute listening to at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, Hants, Mays – who has quick, darkish hair with a darkish beard and was carrying a black T-shirt – confirmed his title, handle, and date of start.

When requested what his nationality was he answered ‘white’ and when requested about his postcode he replied ‘I do not know what it’s’.

District Judge Gary Lucie adjourned the case till Tuesday at Winchester Crown Court, Hants.

He stated: ‘Mr Mays you’re charged with murder which can’t be dealt with right here and I can not grant you bail.

‘Either approach I’m going to ship you to Winchester Crown Court the place you’ll seem in entrance of a decide.’

Police carried out a finger tip search in Havant Thicket, the dense woodland a mile from the Mays flat, the place the coed’s physique was discovered

It’s understood Louise, a university pupil, had been staying with Mays and his spouse, whose full title is Chazlynn Jane, at their flat in Havant earlier than her disappearance, following a fall-out with her mum.

On May 8, when Mays is accused of murdering her, Louise disappeared whereas individuals in Havant and the nation celebrated VE Day, sparking an enormous seek for the ‘charming’ and ‘in style’ teenager.

Last week, round 11.30am on May 21, police found Louise’s physique in Havant Thicket, a big dense woodland website which is a mile and a half from the Mays’ flat and Louise’s mum’s dwelling.

Police spent a number of days looking out the flat on Havant’s Somborne Drive and eliminated objects for forensic evaluation and likewise carried out in depth finger tip searches of Havant Thicket.

Police have additionally been desperately making an attempt to determine her actions between then and her physique being found.

Louise’s devastated mom, 39 12 months previous Rebecca Cooper, paid tribute to her daughter by posting {a photograph} of them collectively with the caption ‘so proud of my lady Louise’ on Saturday evening.

Over the financial institution vacation members of Louise’s neighborhood have been laying flowers on the entrance to the Thicket, with greater than 100 bouquets by its gate. Purple balloons – believed to be Louise’s favorite color – had been additionally added to the tribute.

Louise was final seen close to her dwelling on VE Day on May Eight and police have been desperately making an attempt to determine her actions between then and her physique being found on Thursday May 21

Many notes learn ‘RIP’ whereas one stated: ‘Your life was solely simply starting, relaxation in peace lovely lady. Fly excessive Louise.’ Another learn: ‘God bless you darling, fly excessive with the angels.’

Family buddy Jackie Meredith laid a bouquet and described Louise as ‘girly’ and urged police to get to the underside of the investigation.

Mrs Meredith stated: ‘She was simply your typical teenager, she was a bubbly and humorous lady.

‘She was a bit girly like teenage ladies are, I actually cannot specific how beautiful she was.

‘What has occurred is disgusting, it is simply so unhappy. I actually hope the police discover out what occurred to her, no matter it was.’

Mrs Meredith stated she believed Louise had a boyfriend and had completed faculty. One Havant native stated Louise was finding out A-levels at close by South Downs College.

Despite Louise’s physique being discovered on Thursday it was a number of days earlier than her id was confirmed.

Today’s listening to, formally a Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court listening to, was held subsequent door on the a lot bigger Portsmouth Crown Court as a result of lockdown restrictions.