Man, 22, is shot at memorial for teens slain in drive-by shooting at a Brooklyn basketball court

A 22- year-old man has actually been shot while going to the vigil for 2 teens who were fatally assassinated in the very same location the previous day.

The shooter supposedly approached the victim in George WalkerJr Park in Brooklyn on Monday around 10.30 pm and fired into his left shoulder.

The criminal then left the scene opposite 66 Vermont Street near Jamaica Ave in Cypress Hills, the very same area where Kleimer Piron, 16, and Anthony Villa, 18, were shot dead on Sunday night.

A 22- year-old man was shot in the shoulder while going to the vigil on Monday at 10.30 pm in George WalkerJr Park in Brooklyn, New York

The vigil was for Kleimer Piron, 16, and Anthony Villa, 18, who were shot dead on Sunday at 6.40 pm while playing basketball

A victim in Sunday night’s basketball court shooting Anthony Villa, 18, is imagined

Authorities think 7 shots were fired. Shell cases were seen in the street in video footage caught byABC 7

The newest victim’s identity has actually not been launched by cops.

He was transferred to Brookdale Hospital and was stated to be in steady condition on Tuesday early morning. He is anticipated to make it through.

The New York Police Department is looking for to identify whether there is a connection in between the Sunday and Monday shooting occurrences.

There was no description of the criminal in Monday’s occurrence.

However, cops have actually launched security video footage of the minute a shooter stood through a cars and truck’s sunroof on Sunday around 6.40 pm and shot dead the 2 teenage kids playing basketball.

The 16- year-old passed away at the scene and the 18- year-old, who was shot in the head, passed away later on in healthcare facility. The 17- year-old was shot in the leg and stays in a steady condition in healthcare facility.

It was a weekend of trouble that saw 8 individuals killed in simply 24 hours.

The shell cases are seen spread opposite 66 Vermont Street near Jamaica Avenue

Four individuals, consisting of the 2 teens, were shot dead in different shootings in Brooklyn and Queens, while 4 were eliminated in the Bronx.

Two others were eliminated in Staten Island and Manhattan.

Also in Brooklyn, a 32- year-old man was discovered shot in the chest and face outdoors a Flatbush apartment at about 7pm.

A transgender lady was discovered stabbed to death in the corridor of an apartment on West 192 nd St in Manhattan at about 1.35 am.

Only a few of the shooting victims have actually been called, consisting of Grashino Yancy who passed away on Staten Island after being shot in the leg at about 12.45 am on Sunday.

In the Bronx, 37- year-old James Connor was shot in the head at 3.10 am prior to 24- year-old Juancarlos Ortega was likewise shot in the head 2 hours later on in a different occurrence.

Three teenage kids, aged 16, 17 and 18, were all shot while they were playing basketball in Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills area on Sunday at about 6.40 pm by a man who was standing through a cars and truck sunroof

Shaka Ifill, 40, was shot in the back in Queens in what cops are examining as a possible domestic occurrence. He informed detectives that his mom or sweetheart shot him previously later on passing away in healthcare facility.

The variety of shootings throughout New York City have actually surged 176 percent in the recently compared to this time in 2015 – as a weekend of trouble saw 7 individuals killed in 24 hours and demonstrations come down into riots in Manhattan.

There were 47 shootings throughout the city recently compared to the 17 at the very same time in 2015.

Fourteen of the 47 shootings were murders, while there were just 5 killings for the very same week in 2019, cops sources informed the New York Post.