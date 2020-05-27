Man, 22, dies in Devon jetski accident | UK news

A person has died after stepping into issue whereas on a jetski, police stated.

The 22-year-old was driving a jetski out at sea in Teignmouth, Devon, on Tuesday evening. He was rescued from the water by the RNLI, who notified Devon and Cornwall police at about 9.40pm.

Paramedics additionally attended the incident and carried out CPR on the person, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.

He was taken to Torbay hospital, however later pronounced lifeless. A police spokesman stated the person’s subsequent of kin have been knowledgeable.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and police are preparing a file for HM coroner,” he stated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is requested to contact the drive, quoting log 0877 of 26 May.





On Tuesday, the chief government of the RNLI known as on the federal government to limit entry to the coast.

Mark Cowie stated the lifting of lockdown restrictions in England had put the charity in an “impossible situation” of selecting between the security of lifeguards or the general public.

In an open letter, Mr Cowie stated it wanted time to organize for lifeguards to securely return to the seashores.

His feedback adopted the deaths of two individuals in separate incidents alongside the Cornish shoreline on Monday.

A 17-year-old lady died and two different individuals had been taken to hospital after a inflexible inflatable boat capsized in Wadebridge.





And a person was pronounced lifeless after being pulled from the water at Treyarnon Bay close to Padstow by a member of the general public.

In a 3rd incident, surfers pulled an unconscious man from the water in Porthtowan, close to Truro.

The man was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital, the place he’s receiving therapy for life-changing accidents.