Man, 18, charged with murder of sisters stabbed to death in London park

A teenager has been charged with the murder of sisters found stabbed to death in a London park.

Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were killed in a frenzied knife attack at Fryent Park in Wembley, North West London, in the early hours of June 6.

Danyal Hussein, 18, was arrested at his home in south London in the early hours and charged with the murder of Ms Henry and Ms Smallman, and carrying an offensive weapon.

The 18-year-old will be in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today.

The sisters had spent the evening celebrating Ms Henry’s birthday, but police were called to the park the following day at about 1pm to reports of two women found unresponsive.

Detectives and paramedics attended the scene but Ms Henry, who lived in Brent, and Ms Smallman, from Harrow, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Bibaa Henry (left) and Nicole Smallman (right) were murdered in Wembley, North West London

The bodies were found by Ms Smallman’s boyfriend Adam, who also found the murder weapon after taking it upon himself to return to where these were last seen.

The victims’ family have criticised the initial police response and were left shocked when it was claimed two officers had taken ‘sickening’ photographs of the bodies.

The women were in a group of people who gathered in the park from 7.40pm on June 5 to celebrate the birthday, with people leaving gradually throughout the evening.

By about 0.30am on June 6, only the sisters remained, and they’re last thought to experienced contact with their relatives and buddies at 1.05am.

Police said they were joyfully taking selfies, listening to music and dancing with fairy lights until at the least 1.13am, but calls to them at about 2.30am went unanswered.

Both sisters were then reported as missing to police late on June 6, before these were both available on Sunday. A post-mortem gave the cause of death as stab wounds.

Forensics officers investigate at Fryent Park in Wembley, North West London, on June 9

Officers guard forensics tents at Fryent Park on June 8 while the investigation continues

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding said: ‘This investigation into the awful death of two sisters is of course important for the Metropolitan Police Service and my officers have been working around the clock to identify the individual responsible.

‘They dehumanised our children’: Mother slams ‘toxic’ Met Police after officers ‘took selfies’ with bodies of her murdered daughters Mina Smallman The grieving mother of two women have been stabbed to death slammed the ‘toxic’ Metropolitan Police after two officers were accused of taking selfies next to the bodies of her daughters. Mina Smallman said the accused officers ‘dehumanised’ her murdered daughters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry by firmly taking the selfies in Wembley – which are believed to have now been shared with members of the public. Mrs Smallman told the BBC yesterday about the moment she learned her daughters were dead, saying: ‘All I remember is letting out a howl that originated in the core of my soul, that is the only way I can describe it.’ And talking about the selfies, she added: ‘The lead person said “I don’t know how to tell you this but police officers were taking selfies and posing for pictures with your dead daughters”. ‘Those police dehumanised our youngsters. If ever we needed an example of how toxic it is becoming, those police felt so safe, so untouchable, which they felt they are able to take photographs.’

‘Given the significance of this development, we visited the family in person today to let them know of the arrest. Our thoughts remain with them at this very hard time.

‘A team of forensic officers have now been a constant presence at the park during the last few weeks performing meticulous fingertip searches at what is a vast and complex crime scene.

‘Whilst that work has now concluded, smaller searches in outer areas of the park will carry on. To date officers have recovered a lot more than 1,000 exhibits – including property belonging to both Nicole and Bibaa, collected hours of CCTV and visited hundreds of homes and businesses.

‘And those enquiries remain ongoing. I’d continue to appeal to the public to come forward with any information they feel might be relevant to our investigation.’

It comes after two Scotland Yard officers were arrested for allegedly taking ‘sickening’ photographs of the bodies of the two murdered sisters.

The grieving family were said to have been ‘extremely distressed’ after it emerged that ‘non-official and inappropriate photographs’ were taken at the murder scene.

It is alleged that two officers deployed to guard the murder scene took photographs of their health and sent the pictures to friends of people, including members of the general public.

Both were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last Monday and the matter was passed to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) to investigate.

The referral last Friday was made on the same day that the women’s family released a haunting last image of the sisters with fairy lights because they danced together in the park.

The selfies, taken on a tripod barely one hour before the double murder, were recovered in one of their mobile phones after their bodies were found.

The watchdog is also investigating whether officers properly performed a search after the women were reported missing due to the space of time it took to discover their bodies.

The independent investigation will consider whether any criminal charges ought to be brought.

A police officer stands next to flowers at an entrance to Fryent Park in Wembley on June 8

An aerial showing police guarding the forensics tents at Fryent Park in Wembley on June 8

Both officers, that are based on the North East Command, have been suspended from duty and are currently on police bail.

The victims’ mother Wilhelmina Smallman was the first female BAME archdeacon in the Anglican church.

Last month Mrs Smallman released a heartbreaking tribute to her elder daughter Ms Henry, a senior social worker and Ms Smallman, a freelance photographer.

She said: ‘The pain we feel as a household is so deep no words can express how we are feeling.’