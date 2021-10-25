Dave Hoffmann, Mammoth Holdings CEO, joins Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss his new role operating a portfolio of 63 express conveyor car washes across 10 states.
Mammouth Holdings CEO on the car wash business and the company outlook: We're poised for growth
