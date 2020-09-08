Mammal Extinctions Are Speeding to an Unprecedented ‘Second Wave’, Scientists Warn

To the innocent eyes of animals, the appearance of humans on the horizon represents more of an existential threat than the vast environmental upheaval of previous climate change up until now, new research suggests.

According to a new study, mammal extinctions tracing back as far as 126,000 years ago have had more to do with the negative impacts of humanity than any past climate factors, which themselves appear to predict past extinctions no better than random chance.

Worse still, calculations suggest this deadly by-product of human existence is a phenomenon that’s accelerating to speeds never before seen in prehistory, with mammal species die-offs calculated to reach even faster rates as we approach the 22nd century.

“Based on current trends, we predict for the near future a rate escalation of unprecedented magnitude,” explains the research team, led by first author and computational biologist Tobias Andermann from the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, in a new paper.

Using Bayesian modelling, the researchers sought to statistically evaluate whether mammal species extinctions during the past 126,000 years – since the beginning of the Late Pleistocene – were more likely attributable to anthropogenic or to climatic factors.

In that timeframe, at least 351 mammal species have gone extinct,…