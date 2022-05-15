Aravot.am reported that by RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s May 13 decision, Arkady Peleshyan, who heads the list of the Workers’ Socialist Party of Armenia, was appointed acting head of the Vanadzor community.

In the opinion of Artur Ohanyan, a member of the Council of Elders of the Mamikon Aslanyan faction, anti-popular actions were carried out. “Logically, everything led to this, as they twice changed the law on local self-government in order to appoint a temporary official. Both in terms of the concept of local self-government and in terms of the constitution and democracy in general, I consider that these actions are anti-popular. As the mayor is elected by the council of elders, the council of elders is the body that receives the primary mandate. In other words, democracy is implemented on that very principle “

Ohanyan also mentioned that with this decision the problems in Vanadzor, however, will not be solved. “In any case, this does not solve the crisis of Vanadzor community. It has been about 6 months since December 5, there are many problems in the community that are in a state of neglect. The Council of Elders was, in fact, limited in its activities. In other words, what was reserved for the community council, the law was given to the council with one hand, they took it with the other hand and the prime minister exercised that authority. ”

Speaking about further steps, Arthur Ohanyan said that first of all they will not participate in the sessions of the Council of Elders. “We will not take part in such illegal processes. And the next steps in the long run, we must first understand the challenges of today, our changes tomorrow and how long it will last. We have lawsuits and so on. As far as I know, the criminal case will go to court at the end of May, and in July the trial related to the election of the mayor will enter a logical stage. That is why we will wait for those processes, we will understand what we will do and our tactics after that. We will also present it to the public. “

Tatevik GHAZARYAN