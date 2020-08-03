Mamelodi Sundowns boss Mosimane sees many incentives for ‘wounded lion’ Bidvest Wits

The Brazilians tactician appreciates the weight of the task that awaits them as they mark their return to competitive action on Saturday

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has warned his players against underestimating Bidvest Wits in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semi-final match at Orlando Stadium.

Wits will be winding up their PSL business when football resumes in South Africa after their top flight league status was acquired by GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

However, coach Gavin Hunt and his charges have vowed that they will bow out on a high as they chase Nedbank Cup glory, a stance which appears to worry Mosimane.

“We have a big game against Wits of course and if you listen to their statements‚ they’re saying that they want to go out in style‚” Mosimane told Times Live. “Obviously there are a lot of incentives for the [Wits] players and the coaches [to win the cup]‚ so that’s why they’ve prioritised the Nedbank Cup.

I’m saying what they’re saying in the media,” he added. “They haven’t said anything about the league.

They have only spoken about the Cup‚ so that gives me an indication that the league is not the priority to them. I’m not talking on their behalf‚ but I’m talking about what they’ve said.

“They want to win it and I…