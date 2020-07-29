Mambo dances to Goodwood win | Racing News

Mambo Nights offered jockey Andrea Atzeni and owner Sheikh Mohammed Obaid with a prompt increase on a tough day by continuing his upward curve in the Unibet 3 Boosts A Day Handicap at Goodwood.

The Richard Hannon- trained Havana Gold colt made it a hat-trick of wins for the season when holding A Star Above at bay by a neck in the mile-and-a-half reward.

Victory for Mambo Nights came simply hours after news of the death of the prominent owner’s several Group- race winner Defoe, who suffered a deadly injury on the gallops in Newmarket.

Atzeni stated of the 9-1 winner: “He is a huge, raw horse. He won rather well at Ripon recently and he had rather great two-year-old kind.

“He has actually clearly grown a lot from 2 to 3. He leapt great today. He was a bit eager at an early stage as they didn’t go much of a gallop. At midway he unwinded well into the race. He took it up 2 down, however he is a huge horse and is still finding out. When Hollie Doyle showed up on the outdoors my horse did enough to win his race.

“He is a work in progress and Richard has done a great job with him, taking it step by step. He will be even better at four, I’d say.”

Paying homage to Defoe, he included: “It is really unfortunate news losing any horse truly, however Defoe was really close to us. Sheikh Mohammed Obaid reproduced the horse so understood him as a foal.

” I keep in mind like it was the other day flying to Ffos Las to trip him very first time out when he won his maiden. He is a horse that provided us a great deal of excellent days. He won the Coronation Cup, won the Hardwicke and ran well in Dubai.

“I was hoping one day when he retired I could have him in my paddocks so I could look after him in his older days, but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”

Just Herbert showed endurance is his specialty when leaving his previous efforts this season behind to spring a surprise in the Unibet You’re On Handicap.

After stopping working to beat a competitor on his return at Haydock, the William Muir- trained four-year-old had actually continued his current spell in the doldrums when ending up down the field in both the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle and last time out in the Marsh Cup at Newbury.

Looking an entirely various character to the one seen in his previous 3 starts, the Dunaden gelding appeared to value every backyard of the prolonged two-and-a-half-mile journey to use down veteran leader Rochester House nearly on the line prior to scoring by a neck.

Muir stated of the 25 -1 winner: “It simply takes 3 runs to prepare. When he ran last time at Newbury, Hollie Doyle returned and stated he is practically arriving.

“This horse has actually got skill. If his head remains in the ideal location, the skill exists. Tom (Marquand) stated he didn’t have to buckle down with him, he simply had to encourage him. He is simply a character.

“We will enjoy today as we have had a winner at Glorious Goodwood, so it is lovely.”

Ralph Beckett might pitch Chamade (22 -1) back into Listed business on her next start after the child of Sepoy opened her represent the project with a front-running success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Handicap.

Beckett stated: “She is what you call a slow-burner. She was in fact in the Horses In Training sale last October and if she had not won prior to it she would have been cost about 5 grand! She is a home-bred, has actually got her black type and now she has actually won a number of races.

“I thought the ground would be too quick today. We will be heading back for some black type again in the autumn, but she might turn out in the Upavon at Salisbury in a fortnight’s time, although I would think it would be more likely we head for Europe in the autumn.”