Mamamia’s Mia Freedman, Jason Lavigne risk losing their $13million Bellevue Hill mansion

Media power couple Mia Freedman and her CEO spouse face being tossed out of their $12 million mansion amidst an untidy court battle over a dripping roofing and a destroyed agreement.

Freedman, aka Mia Lavigne, and spouse Jason Lavigne, have actually been involved in a legal stoush with the owner of the manor house in Sydney’s east where they live.

The couple, who established the news website Mamamia together, moved into the renowned Bellevue Hill residential or commercial property Fintry 5 years earlier.

At the time, the Lavignes, who have 3 kids, participated in a deed with the owner, the London- based Somna LalaKumar The arrangement enabled the Lavignes to lease the gown circle residential or commercial property from Ms Kumar however provided the choice to purchase it down the track.

But a current disagreement over the six-bedroom, 4 vehicle garage house with infinity swimming pool has actually ended up being so controversial both the Lavignes and the owner are taking legal action against each other.

Publisher Mia Freedman is fighting in court for her household of 5 to stay in house at the $12 million Bellevue Hill mansion where they have actually lived for 5 years

Freedman and her CEO spouse Jason Lavigne established the Mamamia news site together in 2007 and have 3 kids

The outside of Freedman's Bellevue HIll house,Fintry

At stake is where Freedman and her household will live and the future of the luxe residential or commercial property itself.

The Lavignes presently take pleasure in spectacular seaside and Harbour views and live down the roadway from Rupert Murdoch’s child Lachlan and his design spouse Sarah.

But in February, Ms Kumar, spouse of previous Macquarie lender Joseph Jayaraj, tried to end the Lavignes’ agreement of sale.

The Lavignes did something about it in the New South Wales SupremeCourt They asked Justice Rowan Darke to rule that Ms Kumar ripping up the agreement wasn’t lawfully legitimate. They likewise desire an order that she participate in the residential or commercial property settlement.

‘By factor of (the Lavignes) failure to leave the residential or commercial property … (it) has actually not can being provided for let’ What Somna Lala Kumar, owner of the Bellevue Hill residential or commercial property, declared in court documentation

The Lavignes have actually likewise declared damages, expenses and interest and made accusations about your house itself.

They couple declared that when they initially relocated, the house’s roofing was so dripping it ran the risk of rendering the century-old residential or commercial property ‘uninhabitable’ – and declare they wound up having spend for it on their own.

‘It is a reality that the roofing remains in state of such dilapidation that it needs (and has for a variety of years needed) replacement and is beyond repair work’, the couple informed Justice Darke in a declaration of claim.

In court files, the couple stated they invested more than $250,000 repairing the roofing and declared that Ms Kumar stopped working to spend for it.

But Ms Kumar is counter-suing the couple, looking for a statement from the judge that she ‘validly rescinded’ the agreement of sale.

The house itself is magnificent – with floor-to-roof windows, an infinity swimming pool, open kitchen area and sun-drenched outdoor patio

Property images reveal a smooth modern-day kitchen area with a stylish island

Ms Kumar has actually looked for a judgment permitting her to acquire the residential or commercial property along with the Lavignes’ $600,000 deposit.

Ms Kumar likewise declared that it was the Lavignes who was accountable for the expenses of capital deal with the residential or commercial property, under the arrangement they had actually reached. Nor did she confess the roofing was shabby.

Ms Kumar informed the court that she has actually lost lease as an outcome of the Lavignes’ ‘failure to leave the residential or commercial property from 13 February 2020.’

In their defence, the Lavignes confessed they have actually not left the residential or commercial property’ however rejected Ms Kumar had actually suffered damage by being not able to rent the estate.

The home at centre of the disagreement itself is magnificent. Features consist of a grand entryway foyer, towering ceilings, parquetry floorings and numerous fireplaces.

Real estate ads explain Fintry as having an ‘impressive degree of personal privacy’ and ‘scenic north-easterly harbour, district and ocean views’.

Real estate marketing product explains the residential or commercial property as having scenic views of Sydney Harbour, the ocean and the classy district

Freedman has a long association with the gown circle suburban area, formerly owning another house in BellevueHill

Freedman is best referred to as editorial director of Mamamia, which promotes itself as the nation’s biggest digital media network for females.

Her spouse is the executive chairman of business and has actually tended to the industrial side of the brand name, which they co-founded in 2007.

Freedman started her profession at the now-defunct Cleo publication and increased to prominence as the editor of Cosmopolitan publication at simply 24.

She ended up being a home name for her writing and routine looks on both truth and breakfast TELEVISION programs.

The Lavigne household have a long association with Bellevue Hill, having actually formerly owned a $4.8 million house in the very same location as where they presently live.

The matter went to hearing prior to Justice Darke today. He has actually booked his choice up until a later date.