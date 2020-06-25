Maluma Sued By SoHo House Owner Over 7-Figure Wedding Gig Extortion Claim! Whoa!

So this really is pretty crazy!!!

Maluma is being sued by a rich London-based businessman named Richard Caring over claims that the Colombian singer allegedly tried to extort a seven-figure payday for a private performance gig at a wedding! Wait, what?!

So according to the court docs, the Grammy-winning singer — real name Juan Luis Londono Arias — was apparently hired by Caring to do at the businessman’s wedding in the Dominican Republic, which had originally been slated for November 7, 2019. Caring’s bride-to-be is apparently an enormous Maluma fan, according to TMZ, and so the biz mogul didn’t think such a thing of it to cough up a huge amount of dough to have the singer down to the island nation.

According to the outlet, Caring coughed up money for five first-class tickets for Maluma’s inner circle, yet another 32 coach tickets for his staff, a private plane for the singer himself, and fancy hotel stays down in the DR for all once there. He further decided to pay Maluma’s $500,000 performance fee on top of all that, too, which included $375,00 in advance before the concert. Whew! Rich people and their money!!!

Just one problem: Maluma never got to be able to perform at the gig! Three months before the wedding, Caring postponed it, citing “concerns regarding the ability to deliver an event of this magnitude with the current time constraints,” and rescheduled the function to take place this month, in Rome, Italy, Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has further scuttled that plan, too!

Still, Caring’s docs claim he contact Maluma’s team requesting availability for the brand new wedding date, also it was then that he wired the up-front money to help keep the reservation. From there, it’s unclear exactly what happened; the businessman’s legal docs claim the singer’s people “wouldn’t permit or allow Maluma to perform” at the wedding “unless Mr. Caring agreed to pay double,” raising the greatest performance fee to an awesome million bucks!!!

Now, the bump in price could be explained by the truth that the date was to interfere with Maluma’s European tour (again, uncertain where COVID-19 comes in here!). Caring “scoffed at that demand,” though, according to TMZ, and now the businessman is requesting the singer reunite ALL the dough, plus damages from the entire issue, aswell. After requesting it “several times” verbally and in writing, case seems to be the biz mogul’s next step… and, well, here we have been!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Pretty crazy, isn’t it?? Ah, the items rich people will do making use of their money… and the legal battles they’ll get in over it, too! Shocking!!

Sound OFF with your undertake all this here down in the comments (below)!!!