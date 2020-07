The outcomes of the very first 85 swab tests revealed the huge bulk positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The federal government stated those who are positive will be separated at a reception center, and the others will be quarantined for 14 days.

Malta formerly had actually reported 708 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths, a lot of amongst irreversible Malta homeowners. Fifty migrants checked positive in March and April.