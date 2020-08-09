Malone Road back in action at Ballinrobe | Racing News

Exciting possibility Malone Road makes his very first competitive look in the very best part of 2 years at Ballinrobe on Monday.

Bought for ₤325,000 by Cheveley Park Stud after landing an Irish point-to-point in the spring of 2018, the Kalanisi gelding looked predestined for the top after succeeding bumper wins for Gordon Elliott at Down Royal and Punchestown.

A subsequent injury ruled Malone Road out for the rest of the project and he likewise missed out on the whole of last season, however he returns from his 631- day lack in the Broderick’s Electrical Maiden Hurdle.

Cheveley Park’s handling director, Chris Richardson, stated: “He’s had a couple of concerns, however he has actually currently revealed he has the capability.

“We’ve given him the time and it will be good to see him back on the racecourse.”

Keith Donoghue takes control of in the saddle from leading amateur Jamie Codd.