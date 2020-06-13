Mallorca vs Barcelona prediction: How will La Liga fixture play out tonight?

Barcelona travel to Mallorca on Saturday evening since the Spanish champions resume their pursuit of still another La Liga title.

After a turbulent campaign that saw the departure of Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien’s side still lead rivals Real Madrid near the top of the dining table by two points.

Fears over Lionel Messi’s fitness are also quietened following the Argentine was declared fit to start the overall game, despite missing training earlier in the day this week.





Mallorca, meanwhile, are mired in a relegation struggle, currently sitting in 18th place. However, an unlikely victory would lift them out of underneath three.

Everything you must know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June.

How could i watch it online and on TELEVISION?

All La Liga matches will be available liberated to Sky clients via LaLigaTV on channel 435.

What may be the team news?

Mallorca will be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but Salva Sevilla will be available for selection having served his suspension.

Lionel Messi has been declared fit after an accident scare, however, Ousmane Dembele remains injured. Clement Lenglet is suspended.

What will be the predicted line-ups?

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

What are the odds?

Mallorca – 11/1

Draw – 11/2

Barcelona – 3/10

Prediction

Barcelona must have more than enough quality to hit the bottom running and sweep past Mallorca comfortably, despite a shoddy away record in 2010.

Mallorca 0-3 Barcelona