Mallorca vs Barcelona predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of La Liga fixture tonight

Barcelona undertake Mallorca on Saturday evening as Quique Setien’s resume their pursuit of the Spanish title.

Barca are currently two points clear at the top of La Liga, despite a turbulent campaign that has seen Ernesto Valverde sacked and public disputes between players and the board.

Lionel Messi is anticipated to start the fixture, having been cleared after a personal injury scare that saw him miss training earlier this week.





Mallorca are battling to flee relegation, with the club currently sitting in 18th. However, a shock win would lift them out of the underside three.

Everything you must know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June.

How can I watch it on the web and on TV?

All La Liga matches will undoubtedly be available free to Sky customers via LaLigaTV on channel 435.

What is the team news?

Mallorca will undoubtedly be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but Salva Sevilla will be available for selection having served his suspension.

Lionel Messi has been declared fit after an injury scare, however, Ousmane Dembele remains injured. Clement Lenglet is suspended.

What will be the predicted line-ups?

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

What are the odds?

Mallorca – 11/1

Draw – 11/2

Barcelona – 3/10