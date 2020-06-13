Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch La Liga fixture online and on TV tonight

Barcelona resume their own La Liga campaign having a trip to Mallorca on Saturday night.

After a violent season which includes seen typically the departure associated with Ernesto Valverde and high-quality disputes using the board, typically the club nevertheless lead competition Real Madrid by two-points at the top of La Liga.

Lionel Messi is expected to start, despite missing training earlier in the day this week due to an injury scare.

Meanwhile, Mallorca are looking to pull off an almighty upset in their bid for survival, with the club currently sitting in the relegation zone after 27 games.





Everything you will need to know:

When could it be and what time does it start?

The match will start at 9pm at Estadi de Son Moix on Saturday 13 June.

How may i watch it online and on TV?

All La Liga matches will undoubtedly be available free to Sky customers via LaLigaTV on channel 435.

What is the team news?

Mallorca will undoubtedly be without Leonardo Koutris and Lumor Agbenyenu, but Salva Sevilla will undoubtedly be available for selection having served his suspension.

Lionel Messi has been declared fit after an injury scare, however, Ousmane Dembele remains injured. Clement Lenglet is suspended.

What would be the predicted line-ups?

Mallorca: Reina; Gamez, Raillo, Valjent, Pozo; Kubo, Baba, Sevilla, Rodriguez; Hernandez, Budimir

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Vidal; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi

What are the probabilities?

Mallorca – 11/1

Draw – 11/2

Barcelona – 3/10