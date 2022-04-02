In the 77 kg final of the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Amoyan defeated Turkish Emre Basar 4-3 to win a gold medal.

In the 55 kg weight category, the representative of Armenia Rudik Mkrtchyan won a bronze medal, with a brilliant 9-1 victory over the representative of Romania Danny Florin Miha.

Hrachya Poghosyan lost 5-6 in the fight for the bronze medal in the 63 kg weight category.