Malkhas Amoyan defeated the Turkish wrestler and was declared the European champion
In the 77 kg final of the European Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Amoyan defeated Turkish Emre Basar 4-3 to win a gold medal.
In the 55 kg weight category, the representative of Armenia Rudik Mkrtchyan won a bronze medal, with a brilliant 9-1 victory over the representative of Romania Danny Florin Miha.
Hrachya Poghosyan lost 5-6 in the fight for the bronze medal in the 63 kg weight category.
The medal hopes are also kept by Ghororg Gharibyan and Slavik Galstyan. In the 60 և 67 kg weight category of the European Championship, our wrestlers will fight for bronze medals tomorrow.
RA KMSS PRESS RELEASE
