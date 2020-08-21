Mali’s coup is cheered at home but upsets neighbours

Image copyright

EPA

Crowds rejoiced after a group of colonels took power in Mali, a large nation extending into the Sahara, where soldiers – consisting of French soldiers and UN peacekeepers – are combating jihadist groups, but not everybody is delighted, composes West Africa expert Paul Melly.

Negotiations are rumoured to be under method for the exile of Ibrahim Boubacar Ke ïta, deposed as president of Mali in a military putsch on Tuesday and presently apprehended with his child, his Prime Minister Boubou Ciss é and a variety of other senior federal government authorities.

But now Ecowas, the West African local bloc to which Mali belongs, has actually set a company line, with member presidents providing a require Mr Ke ïta’s reinstatement as president.

The weary-sounding 75-year-old had actually revealed his enforced resignation in a telecasted declaration around midnight on Tuesday, obviously from a space at the Kati army base, 15km (9 miles) from Bamako, where he and Mr Ciss é had actually been taken by soldiers that afternoon.

This followed more than 2 months of fight with an alliance of opposition political leaders …