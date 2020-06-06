Mali to investigate after army accused of killing dozens in village attack | World news

Mali on Saturday pledged to investigate claims that the army killed dozens of civilians in its conflict-riven centre, as complaints about the military’s conduct in the west African nation escalate.

Some 30 people were killed and a village burnt in the spot, officials said, but it was unclear who was simply behind the newest violence.

Friday’s attack targeted a Fulani village named Binedama in the volatile Mopti region, said Aly Barry, an official from Tabital Pulaaku, a Fulani association.

The group released a statement down the road Saturday saying that 29 people had died and called for an unbiased probe light emitting diode by the United Nations.

Two other local officials confirmed the attack to AFP, but gave a lower death toll of 26, adding that the village was torched and its particular chief killed.

An elected official from the location, who also declined to be named, said that “men dressed in Malian army fatigues” had carried out the raid.

He added that they had burned down buildings and killed the village chief.

The strike comes at a time of mounting insecurity in Mali, rising popular discontent with the government, and increasing reports of abuses committed by the country’s armed forces.

As is common with many attacks in volatile and remote Sahel regions, it had been not straight away clear who the perpetrators were. No group has yet claimed responsibility.

Tabital Pulaaku, however, accused Malian soldiers of being responsible but AFP was unable to independently confirm this claim.

The Malian defence minister, Ibrahim Dahirou Dembele, told AFP: “At this stage I can neither confirm nor deny anything.”

He added, however, that military investigators would examine the claims from next week.

Mali, an unhealthy nation of some 19 million people, has been in the grips of a jihadist insurgency since 2012, when Islamist fighters commandeered an initially separatist rebellion by ethnic Tuaregs in the north.

The conflict – which includes killed thousands of soldiers and civilians to date – has since spread to central Mali, along with to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

The ethnic mosaic of central Mali has turned into a flashpoint. Jihadists regularly attack military targets in the spot, where fighting has inflamed ethnic tensions.

The pastoralist Fulani people are frequently accused of being close to jihadists, a perception which includes led to tit-for-tat massacres between them and other ethnic groups.

A town official in Koro, a subdivision of the Mopti region, told AFP that the raid occurred on Friday afternoon.

Two women and a nine-year-old girl were among those killed, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Without citing the source of his information, Tabital Pulaaku’s Aly Barry said that soldiers had entered Binedama village in pick-up trucks, went on a killing spree, and set buildings alight.

The organisation has complained about indiscriminate killings of civilians by local troops before, but says that it is frequently ignored.

“If nothing is done, the infernal spiral of violence will continue,” it said Saturday.

Reports of abuses by underpaid and undertrained Sahel-state armies have increased in recent months.

In April, the UN’s peacekeeping mission in Mali said it had documented 101 extrajudicial killings committed by the army between January and March alone.

Such allegations may also be increasingly weighing on the UN – whose Mali peacekeeping force is 13,000 strong – along with former colonial power France, which has 5,100 troops stationed over the Sahel.

France said this week that its forces had killed the best choice of al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Abdelmalek Droukdel, in Mali.

But elsewhere, military successes against jihadists have now been limited and insecurity is spiralling.

In an initial for Mali, a prominent opposition figure and former prime minister, Soumaila Cisse, was kidnapped in the centre of the country on 25 March.

According to security sources, he could be likely in the hands of jihadists.

Central Mali has additionally been riven by inter-ethnic violence for decades.

In February, 31 Fulani civilians were butchered in the village of Ogossagou. And in April, 12 individuals were also killed in an attack on several villages near the town of Bandiagara in central Mali, in an attack blamed on Fulani gunmen.

Frustrations over insecurity, and other dilemmas such as economic decline among other things, also have spilled over into protests.

On Friday, tens of thousands of people took to the streets of the administrative centre Bamako to demand that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resign.