Opposition supporters have tried to break into the national assembly





Protesters in Mali have forced hawaii broadcaster off air throughout large demonstrations in the administrative centre Bamako.

Police have fired shots and used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators – some of whom were attempting to break into the national assembly.

This may be the third rally in per month demanding that President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita stand down.

There is discontent over a long-running jihadist conflict, an financial crisis and disputed legislative elections.

A new opposition coalition led by the conservative Imam, Mahmoud Dicko, this week said it had dropped its demand for President Keita to step down.

But it is still insisting on further reforms after rejecting concessions from the Malian president such as the formation of a unity government.

What’s the latest in Mali?

Many thousands of protestors have been from the streets of Bamako, the BBC’s Africa regional editor Will Ross reports.

Some of these briefly caused it to be into the building of the national broadcaster, ORTM, that has been then forced off air. Roads were blocked with burning barricades.

Some looting has had place and there are reports of teenagers trying to break right into the national assembly.

Two sources told the Reuters news agency that one or more person was killed beyond your assembly.

Why are people protesting?

This demonstration may be the third since June.

Protests started following the opposition coalition rejected concessions from President Keita made to end a political stand-off over a disputed legislative election in March.

The opposition this week said the movement had dropped its demand for President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita to step down. But it still called this protest because it wants more reforms.

Keita secured a second five-year term in 2018 but he has faced increased opposition over a growth in jihadist violence and an financial crisis.

Malians will hope this instability will not play to the hands of the jihadists who are behind the escalating violence in the north and centre of the nation.