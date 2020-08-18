Mali president detained by troops, per African Union official

Moussa Faki Mahamat highly condemned news of the arrests, in a tweet published Tuesday.

He included that he got in touch with “the mutineers to cease all use of violence,” and asked the worldwide neighborhood to oppose any usage of force.

On Tuesday, crowds required to the streets in Bamako, surrounding the capital city’s self-reliance monolith. A structure owned by Mali’s Minister of Justice was set on fire and robbed.

The discontent in Mali’s capital followed reports of a tried mutiny Tuesday early morning at a military camp 15 km beyond the city, validated to CNN by a diplomatic source who had actually been informed by regional authorities. The source spoke on the condition of privacy, as they were not licensed to speak on the topic.