Mutinying soldiers in Mali have actually apprehended President Ibrahim Boubacar Ke ïta and Prime Minister Boubou Ciss é, after taking control of a crucial military camp near the capitalBamako

The apparent coup attempt follows weeks of demonstrations requiring President Ke ïta’s resignation as the nation’s financial and security conditions get worse.

Tuesday’s mutiny and arrests have actually triggered worldwide condemnation.

