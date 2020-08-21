Mali opposition plans coup ‘victory’ rally despite regional backlash

Mali’s opposition motion plans a mass “victory” rally on Friday to commemorate the military coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita even as a top-level west African delegation shows up in Bamako in an effort to broker a compromise that would re-install him.

This week’s coup in the nation at the centre of the battle versus jihadism in the Sahel has actually been commonly condemned by the African Union, west African regional bloc Ecowas, and western allies consisting of France and the United States.

While the United States and the UN have actually criticised the president’s topple, the Ecowas presidents have actually taken an especially strong position on the ousting of among their number.

Ecowas has actually enforced sanctions, cut off monetary circulations and, like the AU, suspended Mali’s subscription, while sending out a delegation led by previous Nigerian presidentGoodluck Jonathan Before today’s occasions, Ecowas had actually attempted to moderate in between Mr Keita, commonly called IBK, and theopposition

On Thursday. the opposition groups that had actually arranged mass rallies requiring Mr Keita’s resignation all summer season certainly tossed their weight behind the military coup.

“If [Ecowas] want to come, they can come but we are not going to move,” Cheick Oumar Sissoko, a leader of the opposition M5-RFP union, informed press reporters on …