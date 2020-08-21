Mali coup: Thousands take to Bamako streets to celebrate



Thousands took to the streets to celebrate the coup





Thousands have actually taken to the streets of Mali’s capital to celebrate the coup versus Ibrahim Boubacar Ke ïta.

Coup leaders apprehended Mr Ke ïta on Tuesday and required him to resign, triggering worldwide condemnation.

But Mr Ke ïta was dealing with big street demonstrations prior to his arrest and lots of in Mali have actually invited his elimination.

Thousands collected in Bamako’s Independence Square to the noise of vuvuzelas, with lots of stating triumph over the previous president.

“I am overjoyed, we won. We came here to thank all the people of Mali because it is the victory of the people,” Mariam Ciss é, an opposition fan, informed the AFP news company.

“IBK has failed,” stated retired soldier Ousmane Diallo, utilizing a typical referral to the ousted president by his initials. “The people are victorious.”

However, he warned, “the military should not be thinking now that they can stay in power”.