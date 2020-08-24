Mali coup: No deal on transitional government



The coup leaders said that the people of Mali will make the final decision on the way forward





Talks in Mali aimed at resolving the political situation in the aftermath of last week’s coup have ended without agreement.

West African leaders have said that the deposed President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, should be reinstated.

But envoys from regional body Ecowas failed to convince Mali’s military leaders that this was the way forward.

Mr Keïta faced huge street protests before his overthrow and many in Mali have welcomed his removal.

Military spokesman Col Ismael Wague is quoted by the Reuters news agency as saying after the talks ended that the final decision on any interim administration would be made by Malians.

But the idea that Mr Keïta could return to power may have been scuppered by the man himself, AFP news agency reports.

It quotes separate statements from the two sides saying that the president, who has been in detention since the coup last Tuesday, no longer wished to return to office.

…