Mali coup: military promises elections after coup

Media playback is unsupported on your gadget The mutinying soldiers were cheered by crowds as they reached the capital Bamako on Tuesday

The soldiers who ousted Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Ke ïta state they prepare to establish a civilian transitional federal government and hold brand-newelections

The representative for the soldiers stated they acted to avoid the nation falling even more into turmoil.

President Ke ïta resigned on Tuesday night stating he did not desire “blood to be spilled to keep me in power.”

The African Union, local leaders, and the UN have actually condemned thecoup

The soldiers, recognizing as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, stated they did not wish to remain in power.

“We are keen on the stability of the country, which will allow us to organise general elections to allow Mali to equip itself with strong institutions within the reasonable time limit,” stated Col Isma ël Wagu é, the group’s representative.

What did Mr Ke ïta state?

On Tuesday night, using a surgical mask in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Ke ïta resigned in a quick address on state tv.

“If today, certain elements of our armed forces want this to end through their intervention, do I really have a choice?” he asked.

” I hold no hatred towards anybody, my love of my …