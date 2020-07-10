Malfunctioning speed camera clocks Ford Focus going 437 mph, driver ticketed over $1,000, report says

And it’s about 100 mph more than the Devel Sixteen – a 5,007 horsepower supercar among the fastest in the world, based on the luxury product publication Luxe Digital.

SPEED CAMERA VIOLATIONS SKYROCKET ON EMPTY NYC STREETS ALL THROUGH CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

For comparison, the 495 horsepower 2020 Corvette Z51 tops out at 184 mph, Car and Driver reported in October.

The version of the Ford Focus available in Europe can reach a top speed of 155 mph, based on the automotive review site Motor1.

The Autoappassionati report said local police did not double-check the camera’s findings before mailing the woman a ticket – which placed 10 points on her license and carried a fine of 850 euros, or just under $1,000.

MORE DRIVERS BREAKING 100 MPH ON CALIFORNIA’S EMPTY HIGHWAYS

Giovanni Strologo, a transportation spokesman for the community of Offagna, in Ancona province, where the incident happened, advised the driver to interest the local government for compensation, according to the report.

In a Facebook post, that he noted that police needs to have checked the facts before sending the driver a ticket and joked that “even with a missile” the car couldn’t possibly reach speeds that high.

Street cameras have been controversial in the U.S. as well.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post reported in April that speed cameras in the Big Apple led to 180,000 tickets over a two-week span – despite the city’s streets seeing only a fraction of their usual traffic through the coronavirus outbreak.