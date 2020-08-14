Male-Dominated Clinical Trials Have Led to Dangerously Overmedicated Women

It’s been 27 years since the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) overturned a policy that banned women of childbearing age to be part of clinical trials, but the consequences of such exclusion are still clear to see.

Today, far too many drug prescriptions are based on dosage research conducted on male participants; sometimes, these larger dosages can be dangerous for women and people assigned female at birth.

A new analysis of 86 different drugs, encompassing more than 5,000 articles, reveals that the way the drug moves through the body – called pharmacokinetics – can predict sex differences in adverse drug reactions.

Even though participants were given the same dosage regardless of sex, in more than 90 percent of cases, female participants suffered worse adverse health effects from their medication than men did, including but not limited to nausea, headaches, drowsiness, depression, excessive weight gain, cognitive deficits, seizures, hallucinations, agitation, and cardiac anomalies.

Given the broad scope of FDA-approved drugs that were considered, the authors say their findings support the idea that women are routinely overmedicated.

One of the best examples of this is Ambien, a popular sleep medication that lingers longer in the blood of women; too much Ambien can lead to…