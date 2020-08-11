Male Cop Replies, ‘How Do You Know That I Don’t Identify As Female?’

Police in Portland, Oregon have actually been going through hell over the previous couple of months, as they have actually been required to handle continuous violent riots. They are chronically being assaulted by violent extreme leftists while the media disregards to what is taking place, so it must come as not a surprise that a person Portland cop lastly had enough on Sunday.

A video is going viral from early Sunday early morning, in which an independent reporter recorded a female protester being apprehended on cam. The reporter, who was likewise a female, ended up being suspicious when she saw that just male officers existed at the arrest.

“Do you have a female officer present while you’re patting her down?” she asked.

“No, we don’t,” an officer responded.

It was then that another male cop leapt in with what may simply be the very best resurgence of perpetuity.

“How do you know that I don’t identify as a female?” he asked.

This triggered all of the officers on the scene to break out chuckling hysterically. This did not agree with the protesters, nevertheless, who instantly ended up being “triggered” by the joke.

“F***in’ smart ass,” a single person stated, with another including, “We hate you!”